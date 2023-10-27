Cipher Case: IHC Rejects Bail Plea Of Chairman PTI

The Islamabad High Court has rejected pleas of Chairman PTI seeking bail and cancellation of the first information report in the Cipher case.

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the court order today which was reserved on October 16 after arguments were completed from both sides.

