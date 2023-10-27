Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies: PM Expresses Sorrow Over The Death Of A Great Friend Of Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. In a message on X the Prime Minister said he was “deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the sad demise of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. He was a great friend of Pakistan and we fondly remember his visit to Pakistan in 2013. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the late Premier Li, his family and with the Chinese nation at this hour of grief.Kashmir Black Day: India Has Forcibly Occupied The Area Of Kashmir ...

