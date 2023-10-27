Pakistan, Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe Black Day today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world are observing Black Day today (Friday), to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The day is marked every year to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all over the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October, 1947 as well as revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 5, 2019. headtopics.com

Call for the observance of the shutdown and Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. The APHC in a statement in Srinagar called upon the international community to wake up from deep slumber and take practical steps to hold a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir as per the UN Security Council resolutions to enable the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have said that India has been engaged in the genocide of the Kashmiri people since 1947 when it illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir through fraud and force. headtopics.com

Posters appeared in Srinagar and other parts of occupied Kashmir, urging people to observe shutdown on Friday against the illegal occupation of their motherland by India.Meanwhile, the APHC-AJK Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement in Islamabad said that India created hurdles in the implementation of the plebiscite by refusing to withdraw its troops from the occupied territory.

