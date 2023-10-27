Kashmir Black Day: India has forcibly occupied the area of Kashmir

President Message: October 27, 1947 Is One Of The Darkest Days For The People Of ...

India covering up Israel-like war crimes in occupied Kashmir: SAPM

Black Day: Kashmiris observe Oct 27 as black day against atrocious Indian occupation
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter has said that October 27 is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Message from Caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on 'Kashmir Black Day'
Today marks the 76th anniversary of India's occupation of the large parts of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiri people. On 27 October 1947, India landed its troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the first time. It continues to forcibly occupy this territory ever since.

President message: October 27, 1947 is one of the darkest days for the people of Kashmir
President Arif Alvi in his message at Kashmir Black Day said that October 27, 1947 is one of the darkest days for the people of Kashmir. Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir since that day has stifled the legitimate aspirations of Kashmiris to determine their own destiny.

PM shares documentary on Kashmir: untold stories of courage, self-determination of Kashmiris presented well
The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has shared a documentary about untold stories, the courage, and the long path to self-determination of Kashmiri people on social media platform X.

Illegal occupation: Kashmiris to observe October 27 as Black Day
Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe Black Day today to convey a message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.