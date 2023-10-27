Message from Caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on ‘Kashmir Black Day’

In the last seventy-six years, India has tried different methods to perpetuate its illegal rule on Jammu and Kashmir. However, an intensified campaign to ‘Indianize’ Kashmir and transform Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land has been in full swing since 5 August 2019.

Today, the IIOJK remains one of the most militarized regions of the world. The true representatives of the Kashmiri people have been arbitrarily detained for years. Media blackouts and censorship are being extensively imposed to conceal oppression and muzzle dissent. Thousands of innocent Kashmiri men, women and children have lost their lives at the hands of Indian brutality during the last three decades. India has, however, failed to subjugate the Kashmiri people.

The latest developments in the Middle East have shown that the long-standing disputes should not be allowed to fester. Pushing them under the rug does not guarantee durable peace. Three successive generations of Kashmiris have waited for the world, especially the United Nations, to deliver on its promise to hold an impartial plebiscite. The world can no longer eschew its responsibility. It owes it to the Kashmiris. headtopics.com

Pakistan, as always, stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren. It will continue to extend its full moral, diplomatic and political support to their just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

