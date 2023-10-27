Black Day: Kashmiris observe Oct 27 as black day against atrocious Indian occupation

It was on October 27 in 1947 when Indian troops in total violation of the spirit of the partition plan of the subcontinent invaded Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people.

Kashmiri leaders in their separate statements in Islamabad said India have subjected Kashmiris to extreme atrocities for the past 76 years. The APHC-AJK leaders deplored that after ending the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, India has accelerated atrocities on Kashmiris. India is following the Israeli model of converting the Muslim majority into a minority in the occupied territory.

They urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies: PM Expresses Sorrow Over The Death Of A ... headtopics.com

Illegal occupation: Kashmiris to observe October 27 as Black DayKashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe Black Day today to convey a message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan, Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe Black Day todayCall for observance of the shutdown and Black Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Message from Caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on ‘Kashmir Black Day’Today marks the 76th anniversary of India’s occupation of the large parts of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiri people. On 27 October 1947, India landed its troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the first time. It continues to forcibly occupy this territory ever since. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Armed Forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to Naik Saif Ali Janjua ShaheedNaik Saif Ali Janjua defended vital Pir Kaleva Ridge against repeated Indian attacks in 1948. مزید پڑھ ⮕

