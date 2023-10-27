President message: October 27, 1947 is one of the darkest days for the people of Kashmir

During the last 76 years, India not only deviated from its responsibilities towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but also neglected multilateral diplomacy by turning away from the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by India have endured endless persecution during this long period. He said that however, India has failed to crush the Kashmiris' determination to achieve their fundamental right to self-determination.Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies: PM Expresses Sorrow Over The Death Of A ...

