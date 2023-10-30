Afghan Refugees Deadline To Leave Pakistan | Caretaker Govt in Action

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsAsim Jamil Ki Maut | Qatal, Hadsa Ya Khudkashi ? | CCTV Footage Exposed Everything | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Big Planning Exposed | BOL News Headlines AT 10 AM | Israel vs Palestine War Latest UpdatesIsrael Vs Gaza...

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsAsim Jamil Ki Maut | Qatal, Hadsa Ya Khudkashi ? | CCTV Footage Exposed Everything | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Big Planning Exposed | BOL News Headlines AT 10 AM | Israel vs Palestine War Latest UpdatesIsrael Vs Gaza Updates | BOL News Headlines At 8 AM | Israel Vs Hamas ConflictIsrael’s Prime Minister Contacted Joe Biden | BOL News Headlines At 6 AM | Inside Story ExposedSiraj Ul Haq Big Announcement | BOL News Bulletin at 8 AM | Israel Vs PalestinePakistan Vs South Africa | BOL News Bulletin At 8 AM | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Mass repatriation of Afghan refugees continues as Pakistan enforces eviction deadline86,546 Afghan refugees have been successfully repatriated, مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees: 81,974 Afghan Refugees Returned To Their Homeland So FarThe return of Afghan citizens continues. Pakistan has always played the role of a sympathetic and responsible neighbor, which has no example in the world. Pakistan has been sheltering the war victims of Afghanistan for decades. The Government of Pakistan has given a deadline of October 31 to the illegal citizens to leave Pakistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Tuesday is deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave countryTuesday is deadline for illegal foreigners to leave countryto leave the country and only two days are left in its expiry. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Only One Day Left For Illegal Residents: Govt Will Not Extend Deadline To Leave Pakistan Till October 31Only last 1 day left for all illegally staying foreigners to leave Pakistan. The government of Pakistan will not extend the deadline for all foreigners to leave Pakistan till October 31. Suspicious persons were identified through extensive mapping, geo-fencing in the country by the security forces. مزید پڑھ ⮕

100th Republic Day Of Turkiye: PM Reaffirms Commitment To Further Cement Ties With TurkiyeCaretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to further cement its multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker government appears to possess some caretakers: MQM PakistanThe leader of the MQM in Pakistan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, has said that it seems that the caretaker government also has some caretakers. مزید پڑھ ⮕