Tuesday is deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave country

ISLAMABAD: Tuesday is the deadline for illegal foreigners to leave the country and only two days are left in its expiry.

Geo-fencing and geo-mapping of the illegal residents has also been completed by the law enforcing agencies. Meanwhile, over eighty-six thousand undocumented Afghan nationals have so far returned to their country while one-hundred and forty-nine families returned to Afghanistan in one-hundred and seventy-four trucks during last twenty-four hours. The return of the illegal Afghan nationals to Afghanistan will have a positive impact on the region.

The Interior Minister said under this plan, Holding Centers have been established with mutual consultation of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, where these people will be provided shelter with all facilities in a dignified manner. headtopics.com

Sarfaraz Bugti said those illegal foreigners, who would be provided stay at Holding Centers for onward repatriation to their respective countries, would be allowed to take amount in their local currency equal to 50 thousand Pakistani rupees. He said taking amount in shape of dollars would not be allowed at all.

Replying to a question, Sarfaraz Bugti said it is a challenging task, but we as a State, have a capacity to counter this challenge. The Interior Minister expressed his resolve that time will come that no illegal foreigner will be staying in the country. headtopics.com

