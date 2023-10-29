Caretaker government appears to possess some caretakers: MQM Pakistan

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressed the media along with party leaders.The leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, has said that we thought that the current caretaker chief minister would work with justice, but it seems that the caretaker government also has some caretakers.

While giving a warning during a press conference along with party leaders in Karachi, he said that we have sacrificed more than our share to keep Sindh united; if we are walled, it will be difficult to save the wall.Regarding the public show, the spokesperson of MQM claims that the history of public meetings will be fixed at the town level.A petition to become a party will be submitted in the plea...

A petition to become a party will be submitted in the plea already filed by former mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar.He submitted that other issues should be settled first and then the second phase of local body elections should be conducted. headtopics.com

