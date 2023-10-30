Only One Day Left For Illegal Residents: Govt Will Not Extend Deadline To Leave Pakistan Till October 31

The government of Pakistan will not extend the deadline for all foreigners to leave Pakistan till October 31.

Suspicious persons were identified through extensive mapping, geo-fencing in the country by the security forces. After October 31, movable and immovable properties of illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan will be confiscated.

After November 1, the final decision to deport persons residing illegally will not be granted and no extensions will be granted.

Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees: 81,974 Afghan Refugees Returned To Their Homeland So FarThe return of Afghan citizens continues. Pakistan has always played the role of a sympathetic and responsible neighbor, which has no example in the world. Pakistan has been sheltering the war victims of Afghanistan for decades. The Government of Pakistan has given a deadline of October 31 to the illegal citizens to leave Pakistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Benami properties of illegal immigrants identifiedThe security agencies have identified benami properties owned by illegal immigrants in Pakistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕