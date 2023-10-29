Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees: 81,974 Afghan Refugees Returned To Their Homeland So Far

Pakistan has always played the role of a sympathetic and responsible neighbor, which has no example in the world.The Government of Pakistan has given a deadline of October 31 to the illegal citizens to leave Pakistan.

In Pakistan, numerous crimes like terrorism, drugs, kalashnikov culture, smuggling have arisen due to the afghan refugees. The Government of Pakistan and the Military leadership has made an irrevocable decision to end these crimes in view of the integrity of Pakistan.

In view of Government orders, thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland from Torkham and Chaman Border every day.1,241 men, 1,52 women and 2,753 children went to their country out of 5,046 afghan citizens.81,974 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland so far. headtopics.com

The return of Afghans to their homeland is indispensable for the lasting peace of both countries and the region.

