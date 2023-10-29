Caretaker PM felicitates people of Turkiye on centenary Republic Day

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday felicitated the people of Turkiye on the occasion of the 100th Republic Day of the country.

“On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I extend our warmest felicitations to the brotherly people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of the centenary of the Turkish Republic,” the prime minister said in his message.

As the Turkish Republic was first proclaimed by the Turkish Grand National Assembly, in Ankara on October 29, 1923, this momentous occasion also marked the culmination of the Turkish nation’s heroic struggle for freedom, led by the charismatic Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, he added. headtopics.com

PM Kakar said the resolute grit and determination of the Turkish nation to preserve their independence continued to inspire freedom-loving people across the world. During the last one hundred years, Turkiye has made impressive strides across all walks of life. Under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye’s economic transformation and its role in promoting the mutually reinforcing goals of peace and prosperity are globally recognized. As the Turkish Republic marks its centennial, we, in Pakistan, rejoice with our Turkish brothers and sisters on their innumerable accomplishments.

He highlighted Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy fraternal relations rooted in abiding ties of religion, culture and history. Speaking to the first Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam said, “The Muslims of Pakistan entertain sentiments of affection and esteem for your country, and now Turkiye and Pakistan both as free, sovereign and independent countries, can strengthen their ties more and more for the good of both”. headtopics.com

Caretaker PM arrives in Lahore on 2-day visit on MondayThe caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will preside over various meetings in Lahore on Monday and Tuesday, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker PM to preside over various meetings in LahoreThe caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will preside over various meetings in Lahore on Monday and Tuesday, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: NaqviMohsin Naqvi said caretaker government is taking all-out measures for the welfare of the farmers. مزید پڑھ ⮕

National Day of Korea: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori attended the ceremonySindh Governor Kamran Tessori attended the ceremony of National Day of Republic of Korea in Karachi. He cut the cake of Republic of Korea Foundation Day accompanying the Council General of Republic of Korea. The National Anthems of both countries were played. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pitched battle between JI activists, police in IslamabadA number of people gathered at Srinagar Highway a day ahead of JI’s protest outside the US Embassy مزید پڑھ ⮕

CM Gilgit Baltistan, Gulbar Khan calls on PMChief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Gulbar Khan calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad. مزید پڑھ ⮕