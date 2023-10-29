100th Republic Day Of Turkiye: PM Reaffirms Commitment To Further Cement Ties With Turkiye

In a felicitation message to people of Turkiye on the occasion of the 100th republic day of the country, he said we have taken concrete steps to further solidify economic ties with Turkiye, including the signing of the trade in goods agreement and the strategic economic framework.

The Prime Minister said robust economic partnership and strengthened connectivity will serve as important pillars to steer our bilateral relationship in years ahead. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy fraternal relations rooted in abiding ties of religion, culture and history.

He said institutional mechanisms including the high-level strategic cooperation council and the strategic economic framework have provided a leadership-driven, people-centric and future-oriented focus to steer Pak-Turkiye bilateral partnership in areas such as defence, economy, health, education, agriculture, tourism and culture. headtopics.com

He praised the impressive strides made by Turkiye during the last one hundred years, especially under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

