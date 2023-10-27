British FM lauds Pakistan's support in relocating Afghan nationals

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Friday telephoned his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani.

During the telephonic conversation, both dignitaries discussed matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of high-level engagement and dialogue to further strengthen Pakistan-UK relations.

Situation in Gaza, its impact on regional security and the ensuing humanitarian crises also came under discussion during the talk. On the occasion, the British FM appreciated Pakistan for its support and cooperation in facilitating relocation of Afghans sponsored by the UK government. headtopics.com

On the other hand, Mr Jilani reiterated Pakistan's continued commitment to facilitate relocation of Afghans destined for the UK.

