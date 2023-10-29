PM Anwaar Kakar reaffirms commitment to further cement strategic ties with Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to further cement its multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain.

In a felicitation message to people of Turkiye on the occasion of the 100th Republic Day of the country, he said, “We have taken concrete steps to further solidify economic ties with Turkiye, including the signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement (TGA) and the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF).”

The prime minister said robust economic partnership and strengthened connectivity will serve as important pillars to steer our bilateral relationship in years ahead. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy fraternal relations rooted in abiding ties of religion, culture and history. headtopics.com

He said institutional mechanisms including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) have provided a leadership-driven, people-centric and future-oriented focus to steer Pak-Turkiye bilateral partnership in areas such as defence, economy, health, education, agriculture, tourism and culture.

