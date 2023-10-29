100th year of Turkish Republic

Google is on 29 October celebrating Türkiye’s Republic Day, historic occasion that marks 100th anniversary of the Republic. In the artwork made by Google Doodle, the Second Grand National Assembly of Turkey, which housed the parliament until 1924, is shown where President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk had delivered his seminal 6-day speech that detailed his beliefs on democracy, secularism, and national unity in the Great Hall.
“Today we reflect on and celebrate the massive strides Türkiye has made in different fields of life. The 100 years has witnessed many tests and trials for the Turkish brothers and sisters. Unfazed by the enormity of the challenges, they persevered and turned the problems into opportunities.
"A democratic and prosperous Türkiye is a factor of stability in the region and the Islamic world, especially at a time of massive global tumult. With shared history and common faith, our brotherhood defies all description, for Pakistan and Türkiye aptly fit the formulation of One Nation living in two states."
“I pay rich tributes to all those who have shed “blood, toil, tears and sweat” in the development of Türkiye, starting from its founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to President Tayyip Erdogan. @RTErdogan. Here is to another 100 years of brotherhood, friendship and partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye,” he added.A century ago, Turkish women secured their right to vote and stand for office after the establishment of the Turkish Republic by Atatürk.
A century ago, Turkish women secured their right to vote and stand for office after the establishment of the Turkish Republic by Atatürk.