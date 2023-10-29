100th year of Turkish Republic

Google is on 29 October celebrating Türkiye’s Republic Day, historic occasion that marks 100th anniversary of the Republic. In the artwork made by Google Doodle, the Second Grand National Assembly of Turkey, which housed the parliament until 1924, is shown where President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk had delivered his seminal 6-day speech that detailed his beliefs on democracy, secularism, and national unity in the Great Hall.

“Today we reflect on and celebrate the massive strides Türkiye has made in different fields of life. The 100 years has witnessed many tests and trials for the Turkish brothers and sisters. Unfazed by the enormity of the challenges, they persevered and turned the problems into opportunities.

A democratic and prosperous Türkiye is a factor of stability in the region and the Islamic world, especially at a time of massive global tumult. With shared history and common faith, our brotherhood defies all description, for Pakistan and Türkiye aptly fit the formulation of One Nation living in two states.” headtopics.com

“I pay rich tributes to all those who have shed “blood, toil, tears and sweat” in the development of Türkiye, starting from its founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to President Tayyip Erdogan. @RTErdogan. Here is to another 100 years of brotherhood, friendship and partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye,” he added.A century ago, Turkish women secured their right to vote and stand for office after the establishment of the Turkish Republic by Atatürk.

A century ago, Turkish women secured their right to vote and stand for office after the establishment of the Turkish Republic by Atatürk.Matthew Perry's chilling last post on Instagram just days before death headtopics.com

100th Anniversary Of The Republic Of Turkey: Special Ceremony Held At Pakistan Embassy In AnkaraOn the 100th anniversary of the Republic Of Turkey, a special ceremony was held at the Pakistani Embassy.Ambassador Of Pakistan to Turkey Dr. Yusuf Junaid hosted the guests in the event Prominent guests included in the ceremony were Ankara Governor Wasip Sahan and members of Parliament . مزید پڑھ ⮕

Mitchell Santner gears up for his 100th ODIMitchell Santner, the unassuming New Zealand cricketer, stands as a pivotal asset for the Kiwi team in the ongoing World Cup. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Esra Bilgiç Stuns in Sizzling Black Dress PhotosAt the eagerly awaited red carpet event for her next film, 'Atatürk 1881-1919,' Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç made a memorable fashion مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker PM felicitates people of Turkiye on centenary Republic Day“On behalf of government and people of Pakistan, I extend our warmest felicitation to Turk people مزید پڑھ ⮕

National Day of Korea: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori attended the ceremonySindh Governor Kamran Tessori attended the ceremony of National Day of Republic of Korea in Karachi. He cut the cake of Republic of Korea Foundation Day accompanying the Council General of Republic of Korea. The National Anthems of both countries were played. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Last lunar eclipse of 2023 to grace the sky todayEarlier, the lunar eclipse was seen in May 2023 this year مزید پڑھ ⮕