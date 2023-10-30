Andhra Pradesh: 13 killed in deadly India train tragedy

13 killed in deadly India Andhra Pradesh train tragedy.The train had come to a halt on the tracks due to an overhead cable break.

A prompt rescue operation was launched, involving the deployment of hundreds of emergency workers to the crash site for the clearance of wreckage. The collision happened in the Vizianagaram district on a Sunday evening. The accident unfolded when three carriages of a passenger train, en route from Visakhapatnam to Palasa, derailed around 19:00 (13:30 GMT).The train had come to a halt on the tracks due to an overhead cable break when another passenger train, traveling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada, collided with it from behind, as reported by a railway official to Reuters news agency.

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway Biswajit Sahu, attributed the collision to “human error,” specifically the “overshooting of a signal” by the second train. Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, announced his intention to visit the accident site on Monday and pledged financial compensation for the victims. headtopics.com

