Mass repatriation of Afghan refugees continues as Pakistan enforces eviction deadline

Khalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada’s sovereignty

Khalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada’s sovereignty

Which border crossings are open for Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan?Temporary camps will be set up in all major cities to accommodate illegal Afghans مزید پڑھ ⮕

British FM lauds Pakistan's support in relocating Afghan nationalsPakistan reaffirms commitment to aid Afghan relocation to the UK مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals: government will not extend date after October 31 deadlineLast three days are left for all illegal foreign nationals to leave Pakistan. The government of Pakistan has already intimated all illegal foreign residents to leave Pakistan by October 31. Suspicious persons have been identified through geo-fencing on a large scale in the country by the security forces. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation Of Illegal Foreign Nationals: Government Will Not Extend Date After October 31 DeadlineLast three days are left for all illegal foreign nationals to leave Pakistan. The government of Pakistan has already intimated all illegal foreign residents to leave Pakistan by October 31. Suspicious persons have been identified through geo-fencing on a large scale in the country by the security forces. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation Of Illegal Foreign Nationals: Government Will Not Extend Date After October 31 DeadlineLast two days are left for all illegal foreign nationals to leave Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan has already intimated all illegal foreign residents to leave Pakistan by October 31. Suspicious persons have been identified through geo-fencing on a large scale in the country by the security forces. مزید پڑھ ⮕

National flag carrier unable to secure fuel supplyECC approves Rs8bn for purchase, repatriation of two A320 aircraft مزید پڑھ ⮕