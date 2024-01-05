US Calls for Urgent Action Against Yemen's Houthi Rebels for Attacking Ships

The top commander of US naval forces in the Middle East says Yemen’s Houthi rebels are showing no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. But Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said in an Associated Press interview on Saturday that more nations are joining the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic is beginning to pick up.

The United States called on the UN Security Council Wednesday to take urgent action against Yemen’s Houthi rebels for attacking ships in the key Red Sea trade route and warned their longtime financier Iran that it has a choice to make about continuing to provide support to the rebels





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks on Ships in Red SeaYemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain, and consumer goods through a major global trade artery.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. calls for measures to speed up Marawi City's recoveryPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an administrative order to institutionalize recovery efforts in Marawi City and streamline government agencies' functions for faster implementation of programs. Task Force Bangon Marawi is also ordered to conclude its operations by December 2023.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Pope Francis Calls for Peace as Global Christmas Celebrations BeginPope Francis urges peace amidst conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, while children track Santa on interactive website and people around the world enjoy holiday activities.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

People Celebrate Christmas as Pope Calls for End to WarsPeople donned Santa caps on beaches, ski slopes, and streets around the globe on Monday to celebrate Christmas, as Pope Francis called for an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine that have cast a shadow over the holiday.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for New Solutions in Philippines-China DisputePresident Marcos emphasizes the need for new solutions to defuse tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea dispute.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines President Calls for New Strategy in Dealing with Chinese AggressionPresident Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. believes that the Philippines' current diplomatic efforts are not effective in countering Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea. He emphasizes the need for a new approach to address the issue.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »