People Celebrate Christmas as Pope Calls for End to Wars

People around the world celebrated Christmas by wearing Santa caps on beaches, ski slopes, and streets. Pope Francis called for an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in his Christmas Day mass at the Vatican.





Pope Francis Calls for Peace as Global Christmas Celebrations BeginPope Francis urges peace amidst conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, while children track Santa on interactive website and people around the world enjoy holiday activities.

Pope Francis Assures Victims of Deadly Bombing in Marawi CityPope Francis conveys a message of assurance to the victims of a bombing at a Catholic Mass in Marawi City, expressing his prayers and support for the affected families and people of Mindanao. The bombing, claimed by the Islamic State group, resulted in casualties and injuries. The Pope calls for peace and the strength to overcome violence.

Pope Francis Allows Conditional Blessings for Same-Sex CouplesMandaue City Treasurer Atty. Regal Oliva reacts to Pope Francis' announcement allowing priests to give 'conditional blessings' to same-sex couples, seeing it as a step toward greater acceptance and respect for the LGBTQ+ community.

Filipino Catholic Church leader clarifies Pope Francis' approval of blessings for same-sex couplesArchbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan releases guidelines in response to the recent Vatican document that permits priests to bless same-sex couples

ASEAN and Japan Celebrate 50th Anniversary of FriendshipLeaders from ASEAN countries and Japan gather for a dinner in Tokyo to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their friendship and cooperation.

