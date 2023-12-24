Philippines President Calls for New Strategy in Dealing with Chinese Aggression

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. expressed the need for a change in the Philippines' strategy in countering Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea. He stated that current diplomatic efforts are not yielding significant progress and a new approach is required. Marcos emphasized the importance of formulating a new concept or principle to shift the paradigm and effectively address the issue.





