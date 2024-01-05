Filipinos Concerned About Geopolitical Tensions Between US and China

Politicians like Jinggoy Estrada and Risa Hontiveros, who think being vehemently against China will make them popular for a higher position, had better do some hard thinking. An overwhelming majority of Filipinos - 81 percent - are worried that if the geopolitical tensions between the US and China increase, the country's national security will be put at risk. This information is based on a poll conducted in June last year by the Eurasia Group Foundation.

The percentage of Filipinos very much concerned is significantly higher than the 38 percent of Singaporeans worried and 67 percent of South Koreans. The study did not explain these results, but the major factor involved is the degree of each country's alignment with the United States. South Korea has been the US' most important vassal state in Asia, rooted in the Korean War, in which the Americans saved the South from being overwhelmed by China and the communist North Koreans





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Filipinos portrayed as ignorant fools in territorial dispute with ChinaThe article discusses the portrayal of Filipinos as ignorant fools in the territorial dispute with China. It highlights the misconception that only the Philippines has legitimate sovereignty in the Spratlys and blames military leaders for refusing to acknowledge the reality of the situation.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Department of Tourism Concerned Over Suspension of E-Visa Platform in ChinaThe Department of Tourism expresses concern over the suspension of the electronic visa platform in China. The e-visa platform was being pilot-tested by the Department of Foreign Affairs. The DOT has formally communicated their concern to the Palace and awaits a response. China is the second largest source of visitors for the Philippines.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

China Evergrande Group: From Dream to NightmareThe story of China Evergrande Group's epic crash and its impact on everyone in China

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China urges US to stop supporting Philippines in South China SeaChina warns the US to stop supporting the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea and calls for regional peace and stability. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is praised for its efforts in ending armed conflict in the country.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China's Continued Harassment in the South China SeaThe Philippines has experienced a decade of bullying and harassment by China in the South China Sea, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines predicts that the situation will worsen in the new year.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »