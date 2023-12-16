Yemen's Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks on Ships in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels have increased attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea, raising concerns about the impact on global trade. A Norwegian-flagged oil tanker and a vessel carrying jet fuel were targeted this week. The Suez Canal, a major trade artery, is at risk.





Filipino Sailors Captured by Houthi Rebels in Red SeaNearly 20 Filipino sailors were captured by the Houthi group from Yemen after the latter entered a cargo ship in the southern part of the Red Sea, confirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday. According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega, this action may be connected to the ongoing conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel. 'We are concerned about this. This is not the first time that such hostage-taking has occurred.'

Yemen's Houthi rebels seize Israeli-linked cargo ship, 17 Filipinos among hostagesSeventeen Filipino seafarers were among the individuals taken hostage after Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

Filipino Seafarers Taken Hostage by Yemen's Houthi RebelsAt least 17 Filipino seafarers were taken hostage by Yemen's Houthi armed group when the rebels hijacked their cargo vessel in the Red Sea. The Philippine government is concerned about this incident as it is connected to the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

Yemeni Rebels Capture Israel-Linked Cargo Vessel in Red SeaThe Yemeni rebel group, Huthi, captured an Israel-linked cargo vessel in the Red Sea. They warned that Israeli ships are a legitimate target. The Philippine government is working to ensure the safety of the 17 Filipino seafarers held by the rebels.

Yemen's Huthi rebels warn Israeli ships are a "legitimate target"The Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen warned allies of Israel Wednesday that their shipping in the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the entrance to the Red Sea is a "legitimate target".

Israel-affiliated tanker seized off Yemen, crew safeAn Israel-affiliated tanker with Filipino crew members was seized off Yemen by unidentified armed men. American naval forces responded to the emergency and the crew is currently safe. The tanker was threatened by Yemen's Huthi rebels to divert to the port of Hodeida.

