Pope Francis calls for peace as global Christmas celebrations begin amidst conflicts in Israel and Ukraine. Children track Santa on interactive website, while people around the world enjoy holiday activities.
Pope Francis Assures Victims of Deadly Bombing in Marawi CityPope Francis conveys a message of assurance to the victims of a bombing at a Catholic Mass in Marawi City, expressing his prayers and support for the affected families and people of Mindanao. The bombing, claimed by the Islamic State group, resulted in casualties and injuries. The Pope calls for peace and the strength to overcome violence.
Former political prisoners urge President Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with CPP-NPA-NDFPA group of former political prisoners called on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to continue peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP), criticizing the government's amnesty program as a "bogus peace plan". The group believes that formal peace talks between the government and the NDFP would lead to a just and lasting peace. However, these talks were halted in 2017 by President Rodrigo Duterte's order.
