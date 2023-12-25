Pope Francis calls for peace as global Christmas celebrations begin amidst conflicts in Israel and Ukraine. Children track Santa on interactive website, while people around the world enjoy holiday activities.





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis Assures Victims of Deadly Bombing in Marawi CityPope Francis conveys a message of assurance to the victims of a bombing at a Catholic Mass in Marawi City, expressing his prayers and support for the affected families and people of Mindanao. The bombing, claimed by the Islamic State group, resulted in casualties and injuries. The Pope calls for peace and the strength to overcome violence.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Pope Francis Allows Conditional Blessings for Same-Sex CouplesMandaue City Treasurer Atty. Regal Oliva reacts to Pope Francis' announcement allowing priests to give 'conditional blessings' to same-sex couples, seeing it as a step toward greater acceptance and respect for the LGBTQ+ community.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Filipino Catholic Church leader clarifies Pope Francis' approval of blessings for same-sex couplesArchbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan releases guidelines in response to the recent Vatican document that permits priests to bless same-sex couples

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Former political prisoners urge President Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with CPP-NPA-NDFPA group of former political prisoners called on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to continue peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP), criticizing the government's amnesty program as a "bogus peace plan". The group believes that formal peace talks between the government and the NDFP would lead to a just and lasting peace. However, these talks were halted in 2017 by President Rodrigo Duterte's order.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Philippine Political Leaders Express Support for Marcos Jr.'s Peace InitiativePolitical party leaders of the House of Representatives express 'unwavering support' for Marcos Jr.'s initiative for peace talks. Under the Philippine constitution, the chief executive can grant amnesty 'with the concurrence of a majority of all the Members of the Congress'.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

House leaders express support for President Marcos Jr.'s peace processPolitical party leaders of the House of Representatives issue a joint statement in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s peace initiative, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and mutual respect for achieving lasting peace and development.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »