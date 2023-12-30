Russian Strikes Kill Dozens in Ukraine, Trigger International Condemnation

Rescuers in Ukraine searched through rubble Saturday after Russian strikes killed at least 39 people the day before, one of the fiercest attacks since the early days of the war. Schools, a maternity hospital, shopping arcades and blocks of flats were among the buildings hit in Friday's barrage, Ukrainian officials said.

The strikes -- during which a Russian missile passed through Polish airspace -- triggered international condemnation and fresh promises of military support to Ukraine, which has been fighting off invading Russian troops since late February 2022





US running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight against RussiaWhite House officials warn that the United States is running out of resources to support Ukraine in its war against Russia due to lack of funding and time. The Biden administration had requested $106 billion from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security, but the package was rejected by Republicans. Without congressional action, the US will be unable to provide weapons and equipment for Ukraine, increasing the likelihood of Russian victories.

Israel Strikes Gaza Targets as Death Toll RisesIsrael continues its war on Hamas in Gaza, resulting in a mounting civilian death toll. The Israeli army reports rocket salvos from Gaza into Israel, with most being intercepted. The UN humanitarian agency reports at least 160 Palestinian deaths in recent incidents.

Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, killing twoRussia launched a wave of missile strikes on Friday across Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least two people and wounding 18, officials said.

Israeli Troops Mistakenly Shoot and Kill Hostages in Gaza StripThree Israeli hostages were killed by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expresses sorrow but vows to continue military campaign against Hamas. Pressure increases for negotiations with Hamas for the release of more captives.

Ukrainian President Hails Shooting Down of Russian Fighter JetsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the shooting down of two Russian fighter jets on Christmas Eve and claimed to have destroyed three more on Friday. He expressed optimism about Ukraine's air defense capabilities and its ability to negotiate with partners. However, concerns remain about battlefield disappointments and the future of Western aid for Ukraine's war effort.

Poland's Foreign Minister Urges West to Support UkrainePoland's new foreign minister visits Ukraine and calls for Western support against Russian forces. Ukraine hopes for resolution to a blockade from Polish truckers.

