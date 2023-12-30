Myanmar Pro-Democracy Fighters Use Drones to Challenge Military's Dominance

A squad of Myanmar pro-democracy fighters prepares drones for an attack on a military base. The drones successfully release their 'drop bombs' over the target, challenging the military's dominance of the skies.





Hong Kong Holds District Council Elections Amidst Electoral Overhaul
Residents went to the polls on Sunday in Hong Kong's first district council elections since an electoral overhaul was implemented under Beijing's guidance of "patriots" administering the city, effectively shutting out all pro-democracy candidates. Turnout is expected to be much lower than in the last elections, held at the height of the 2019 anti-government protests. Some pro-democracy voters, dismayed by the drastic rule changes, including the elimination of most directly elected seats, are turning their backs on the polls.

Nine Extremist Fighters Killed in Military Strike in MaguindanaoNine fighters of the extremist Daulah Islamiyah were killed as the military launched air and ground strikes on the group's suspected base in Maguindanao. The attack was carried out after residents reported the presence of the extremists in the area. The assault came days after the deadly bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, which authorities said was the handiwork of the Daulah Islamiyah.

Ethnic Groups in Myanmar Make Inroads Amid Political CrisisWith the armies of various ethnic groups in Myanmar making big inroads in capturing towns and cities throughout the country in recent weeks, the political crisis could end soon and usher in a return to civilian rule.

Underage Rohingya Girls Forced into Marriages in MalaysiaDeteriorating conditions in Myanmar and Bangladesh's refugee camps are driving underage Rohingya girls to Malaysia for arranged marriages with abusive Rohingya men.

Inmates winning elections from inside jail
'Our citizens have long intuitively fused showbiz popularity with electability. This time, we should harness their fervent adoration of the body beautiful to energize the body politic.'

Israeli Troops Prepare for Ground Assault on Gaza StripIsraeli troops prepare for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in retaliation for an unprecedented assault on its territory. Iran warns of "far-reaching consequences" if Israel's bombardment is not stopped. The attack by Hamas fighters resulted in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history, with 1,300 people killed.

