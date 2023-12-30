Israel Warns of Running Out of Patience with Hezbollah

Israeli officials are warning that Israel is running out of patience as they continue to trade fire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah along the volatile northern border. Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's War Cabinet, stated that if the international community and the Lebanese government don't restrain Hezbollah, Israel will take action. Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Israel's army chief, confirmed that the military is prepared and has approved plans for a potential second front in the north.





President Biden Warns Israel of Losing International SupportPresident Joe Biden warns that Israel is losing international support due to its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza. He emphasizes the need for a humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli Vision for Post-War Gaza: Emulating West Bank ModelThe Israeli vision for post-war Gaza is to emulate the occupied West Bank model by having some designated authority running civic affairs while Israel maintains security control. Netanyahu seeks to obliterate Hamas for its attack on October 7, Israel's bloodiest day ever, seemingly willing to raze much of Gaza to the ground and risk reimposing a military occupation in the enclave Israel left in 2005.

US running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight against RussiaWhite House officials warn that the United States is running out of resources to support Ukraine in its war against Russia due to lack of funding and time. The Biden administration had requested $106 billion from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security, but the package was rejected by Republicans. Without congressional action, the US will be unable to provide weapons and equipment for Ukraine, increasing the likelihood of Russian victories.

US International Image Suffers as Biden Backs Israel in Conflict with HamasNearly three years after United States President Joe Biden took office vowing 'America is back,' the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas.

Israel Intensifies Fighting Against Hamas in GazaIsrael intensifies its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, worsening the dire conditions for civilians. Pope Francis calls for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages. Christmas festivities in Bethlehem are cancelled due to the war.

War in Gaza Kills Over 21,000, WHO Warns of Grave PerilThe Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry has said war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Gazans were in “grave peril” after more than 11 weeks of fighting—triggered by Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel—which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to “acute hunger.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take “urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help” the many in need

