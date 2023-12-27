Ukrainian President Hails Shooting Down of Russian Fighter Jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the shooting down of two Russian fighter jets on Christmas Eve and claimed to have destroyed three more on Friday. He expressed optimism about Ukraine's air defense capabilities and its ability to negotiate with partners. However, concerns remain about battlefield disappointments and the future of Western aid for Ukraine's war effort.





