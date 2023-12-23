Poland's new foreign minister urges the West to support Ukraine in his first visit abroad. He calls for mobilizing economies to aid Ukraine's military against Russian forces. Ukraine hopes for a resolution to a blockade from Polish truckers. Air alarms sound during the meeting, warning of potential new attacks from Russia.





Foreign Relations: China Coast Guard vessels shoo away Filipino vesselsPhotos in Vietnamese and Philippine newspapers show China Coast Guard vessels shooing away small Filipino vessels hired by the Philippine Coast Guard, which defied and intruded into what China considers part of its sovereign territory. The absurdity of the situation is highlighted by a priest celebrating Mass on the deck of a ship, with statues of the Nativity nearby.

Combining Soft Power and Public Diplomacy in Philippine Foreign RelationsThe Philippine state should combine the use of soft power in foreign relations with public diplomacy to enhance its international reputation and support. The dispute in the South China Sea has become a contest in public diplomacy and soft power, with China winning little support due to its policy of spurning international law and ignoring the sovereign rights of claimant states.

EU Leaders Agree to Open Talks with Ukraine on Joining the BlocEU leaders have agreed to start negotiations with Ukraine on joining the bloc, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban withdrew his threat to veto the plan. The decision was made at a summit in Brussels, where the focus was on granting Kyiv a four-year 50-billion-euro funding package and launching formal EU talks for Ukraine's membership. European Council President Charles Michel described the decision as a positive sign for the people of Ukraine and the continent.

Ukraine Downs 74 Russian Attack Drones in Record-Breaking AttackUkraine claims to have shot down 74 out of 75 Russian attack drones in the largest drone attack since the invasion. The majority of the drones were downed over Kyiv, causing power cuts and damage to the city. The attack coincided with Holodomor Remembrance Day.

US running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight against RussiaWhite House officials warn that the United States is running out of resources to support Ukraine in its war against Russia due to lack of funding and time. The Biden administration had requested $106 billion from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security, but the package was rejected by Republicans. Without congressional action, the US will be unable to provide weapons and equipment for Ukraine, increasing the likelihood of Russian victories.

Ukraine's President Zelensky is set to meet with President Biden and Republican leaders in Washington to discuss the need for more aid in the fight against Russia. The visit comes amid warnings that aid will run out in weeks.

