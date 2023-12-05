US running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight against Russia

The United States is running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight its war against Russia, White House officials warned on Monday. Democratic President Joe Biden's administration in October asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and US border security but Republicans who control the House with a slim majority rejected the package.
White House budget director Shalanda Young, in a letter to Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, and other congressional leaders, said cutting off funding and a flow of weapons would 'kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield' and increase the likelihood of Russian victories. 'I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from US military stocks,' Young wrote in the letter released by the White House. 'There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »
White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC SummitThe White House is requesting a meeting between President Marcos and Vice President Kamala Harris during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco. Marcos is attending the APEC Leaders' Summit and will also visit Los Angeles and Hawaii. The Department of Foreign Affairs mentioned the possibility of bilateral meetings, but no schedule has been confirmed yet.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
White House: Hospitals and patients must be protected amid Israeli operation in GazaHospitals and the patients inside them 'must be protected,' the White House said late Tuesday when asked about an operation by its ally Israel, which has sent troops into Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »