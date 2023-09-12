Philippine Political Leaders Express Support for Marcos Jr.'s Peace Initiative

Under the Philippine constitution, the chief executive can grant amnesty 'with the concurrence of a majority of all the Members of the Congress'. Political party leaders express support for Marcos Jr.'s peace initiative.
Marcos calls command conference on West Philippine SeaPresident Marcos convened yesterday his security and defense officials for a command conference at Malacañang where they discussed the disruption by the Chinese of a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, wherein one of its ships slightly hit a Philippine Coast Guard vessel during a “dangerous and provocative” maneuver.
West Philippine Sea on Marcos agenda with visiting Japan PMChina’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea is expected to highlight President Marcos’ discussions today with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Malacañang said.
