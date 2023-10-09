White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC Summit

The White House is seeking a meeting between President Marcos and United States Vice President Kamala Harris during this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California, according to the Philippines’ envoy to the US. Marcos is leaving for the US today to attend the APEC Leaders’ Summit in San Francisco and to visit Los Angeles and Hawaii, where his family went into exile after the historic 1986 EDSA people power.

Last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Marcos may have bilateral meetings with fellow leaders on the sidelines of the APEC meet, but there was no confirmed schedule yet. “Due to the tight (US President Joe) Biden schedule … there is a (White House) request for VP Kamala Harris for a meeting with PBBM (President Bongbong Marcos) at the APEC summit,” Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez told The STAR yesterda

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Marcos to attend APEC summit, visit Indo-Pacific Command during US tripPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will leave for the United States next week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting as well as visit the US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Marcos off to APEC summit next weekDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: President Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing has a strong background in finance and has held executive positions in various companies.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: APEC San Francisco summit preparations in full swingThe city of San Francisco in California is pulling out all the stops for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Conference in November, with an estimated 30,000 delegates composed of CEOs, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, media representatives and other key stakeholders together with world leaders from the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Marcos flying to Saudi Arabia on October 19 for ASEAN-GCC SummitMarcos is expected to put a positive word on the Maharlika Investment Fund, and discuss with Gulf leaders how to further protect Filipino workers in the Middle East

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Marcos to attend Asean summit in Saudi ArabiaSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »