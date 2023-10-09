White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC Summit

The White House is seeking a meeting between President Marcos and United States Vice President Kamala Harris during this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California, according to the Philippines’ envoy to the US. Marcos is leaving for the US today to attend the APEC Leaders’ Summit in San Francisco and to visit Los Angeles and Hawaii, where his family went into exile after the historic 1986 EDSA people power.
Last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Marcos may have bilateral meetings with fellow leaders on the sidelines of the APEC meet, but there was no confirmed schedule yet. “Due to the tight (US President Joe) Biden schedule … there is a (White House) request for VP Kamala Harris for a meeting with PBBM (President Bongbong Marcos) at the APEC summit,” Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez told The STAR yesterda
Philippines Headlines
