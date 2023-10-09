White House: Hospitals and patients must be protected amid Israeli operation in Gaza

People mourn as they stand behind a metal fence near the bodies of victims who were killed in Israeli bombardment before their burial, outside the morgue at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

More than 11,000 people have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, since the war erupted after Palestinian militants raided southern Israel on October 7 killing at least 1200 people, according to official Israeli figures.SAN FRANCISCO, United States — Hospitals and the patients inside them "must be protected," the White House said late Tuesday when asked about an operation by its ally Israel, which has sent troops into Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shif

