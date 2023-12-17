Israeli Troops Mistakenly Shoot and Kill Hostages in Gaza Strip

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his sorrow over the incident but stated that Israel's military campaign against Hamas will continue. The incident has increased pressure on the Israeli government to negotiate with Hamas for the release of more captives.





