Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, killing two

Russia launched a wave of missile strikes on Friday across Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least two people and wounding 18, officials said. AFP reporters in Kyiv heard several powerful explosions in the early hours of Friday and saw thick black smoke billowing from a warehouse.

"We haven't seen so much red on our monitors for a long time," said Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for Ukraine's air force, explaining that Russian forces had first launched a wave of suicide drones followed by missiles. "There are people killed by Russian missiles today that were launched at civilian facilities, civilian buildings," presidential aide Andriy Yermak said. "We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror," he said on Telegra





