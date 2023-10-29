PH muaythai team bags one gold, two silvers in World Combat Games

Filipino muaythai athletes made waves in the 2023 World Combat Games after bagging one gold and two silvers over the weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Rhichein Yosorez and Alyssa Kylie Mallari clinch the country's second gold medal in the 2023 World Combat Games. (Muaythai Association of the Philippines) It was the country’s second gold medal in the tournament after Kaila Napolis clinched the gold in the women’s 52kg newaza in jiu-jitsu a few days back.
Yosorez and Mallari outshone teammates Philip Delarmino and Ariel Lee Lampacan, and Malaysian tandem D. Daniel and M. Binti Roslan, who settled for the silver with 9.03 points and the bronze with 8.83 points, respectively. headtopics.com
Islay Erika Bomogao also clinched the silver in the women’s wai kru event after posting 9.36 points against eventual gold medalist Yan Jia Chi of Malaysia, who tallied 9.50 points. Rudzma Abubakar also flexed her muscles in beating hometown bet Dana Alghussein, 30-27, to advance to the semifinal in the women’s -48kg.
Abubakar, who was also assured of at least a bronze medal, arranged a meeting with Thailand’s Nirawan Tangchio for a spot in the final.Team PH so far has two golds, four silvers and four bronze medals to currently place 20Other silver medals came from wushu artists Agatha Wong and Clemente Tabugara Jr., while the bronzes were courtesy of wushu athletes Jones Llabres Inso and Thornton Quieney Lou Sayan and wrestlers Fierre Afan and Maria Aisa Ratcliff. headtopics.com
