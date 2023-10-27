Wheelchair racer Mangliwan cops 5th PH gold in dramatic Asian Para Games win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After four tries, Jerrold Pete Mangliwan’s first gold in the Asian Para Games couldn’t come in more thrilling fashion. After making his move at the halfway mark, Mangliwan, racing in lane 6, was running second entering the homestretch and was neck and neck with Hirota before nosing out his Japanese foe in a personal best time of one minute and .01.54 seconds to the latter’s 1:01.79.

The victory gave the Philippines its fifth gold, helping the country keep the 12th spot in the overall medal standings among 44 countries. A native of Tabuk, Kalinga, Mangliwan said he was undaunted by formidable Japanese bets like Hirota, a bronze medalist in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, and Ito Tatsuya, who won the men’s 100m T52 gold last Tuesday and took the bronze (1:04.96) in the 400m. headtopics.com

After a fruitful outing in the standard event, Filipino para chess players resumed their medal hunt and were in the thick of the fight for gold in three categories of the rapid event – both the men’s and women’s PI (physically impaired) and B2-B3 men’s divisions.

Jasper Rom was in solo second spot with 3 points in the category after defeating Mongolia’s Sundui Sonom while Darry Bernardo, who bagged six gold medals in the Cambodia ASEAN Para Games, was a close second in the men’s B2-B3 class with 3.5 points after beating Gangolli Kishan. headtopics.com

Shrugging off a lackluster outing in the previous event, Chery Angot led the way and remained unbeaten in the women’s PI division with 4 points after four rounds in vanquishing Indonesia’s Nasip Firta Simanja.

