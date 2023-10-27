Armymen sumipa ng 4 golds sa ROTC Games National Finals kickboxing

Pinamunuan ni University of Baguio standout Betty Mae Churping ang arangkada ng mga Armymen nang talunin si Camille Joy Sanchez ng Air Force sa women’s 52kg division.

Ginamit ni Kristel Grace Llenas ng Quezon City University ang kanyang lakas para sapawan ang mas matangkad na kakamping si Pauline Gallardo sa women’s 60kg. Inangkin naman nina Ghen-Yan Berdon ng Air Force at Klenov Belo Pacada ng Navy ang ginto sa men’s 60kg at 63.5kg categories, ayon sa pagkakasunod.

Panalo rin ang PATTS College of Aeronautics sa Tanauan Institute Inc., 21-17; at ang Jose Rizal Memorial State University kontra sa OLLTC, 21-14. headtopics.com

Nagsulong ang Team Philippines ng tatlong gold, dalawang silver at dalawang bronze medals sa chess standard event sa 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games kahapon dito. Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...

