Mangliwan snares PH's 5th gold in Asian Para Games

The wheelchair racer won the 400-meter T52 on Friday, October 27, with a time of 1:01.54, which is his new personal best.Japanese racers Hiroka Ueyonabaru (1:01.79) and Tatsuya Ito (1:04.96) respectively won the silver and bronze in the event.

It is Mangliwan's second medal of the Asian Para Games after he clinched the silver medal at the 100m T52 on Tuesday.As of this writing, the Philippines now has 5 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze medals in the Asian Para Games, which is set to conclude on Saturday.

