Durant, Suns take off early in rout of Jazz

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Kevin Durant recorded 26 points and 7 assists in three quarters to help the Phoenix Suns trounce the visiting Utah Jazz, 126-104, on Saturday night, October 28 (Sunday, October 29, Manila time). Eric Gordon scored all 21 of his points in the first half as the Suns defeated Utah for the 10th time in the past 12 meetings. Grayson Allen scored 14 of his 17 points in the third quarter for Phoenix, which has won two of its first three games.

The Suns led by as many as 33 points despite playing without Devin Booker (ankle) for the second straight game and Bradley Beal (back) for the third consecutive time. Lauri Markkanen made five three-pointers for the second straight game while scoring 19 points for the Jazz, who have lost two of their first three games.knocked in a game-winning triple against the star-studded Clippers cast of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. headtopics.com

Collin Sexton scored 14 points, Simone Fontecchio had 13, and Keyonte George added 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists for Utah. John Collins registered 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz, who connected on 44% of their shots and made 12-of-37 from behind the arc.

Jordan Goodwin notched 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists for Phoenix. Drew Eubanks also had 12 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Suns, who shot 52.9% from the field and were 10-of-37 from three-point range.Gordon was 9-of-12 shooting in the first half and Durant had 14 points as the Suns led 66-50 at the break. Markkanen had 12 in the half for Utah. headtopics.com

Lakers mibuntog sa SunsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Jordan Clarkson nails game-winning trey to push Jazz past ClippersJordan Clarkson lifts the Jazz to their first win of the NBA season with a clutch three-pointer in the final 30 seconds Read more ⮕

Clarkson’s late 3 gives Jazz 120-118 win over ClippersSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tres ni Clarkson miluwas sa JazzSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Steph Curry pours in 41 points as Warriors down KingsSteph Curry shoots 70% from beyond the arc for the Warriors, who bounce back from their season-opening loss to the Suns Read more ⮕

Cone on coaching Gilas: 'At this point, I really don't have an answer'Tim Cone gave no definite answer as far as his future with Gilas Pilipinas is concerned. Read more ⮕