Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' suffering

Palestinians walk through a ravaged street following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City's al-Rimal district on October 10, 2023. - Israel kept up its deadly bombardment of Hamas-controlled Gaza on October 10 after the Palestinian militant group threatened to execute some of the around 150 hostages it abducted in a weekend assault if air strikes continue without warning.
Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials. The army delivered similar warnings earlier in its campaign, but many who fled south have returned home after failing to find refuge from Israeli bombing.
Israel’s Home Front Command earlier warned residents in the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon of incoming missile and rocket attacks. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier that Israel was attacking “above the ground and below the ground” in the new phase of the war, alluding to the sprawling network of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza. headtopics.com
A UN peacekeeper was injured Saturday by shelling in south Lebanon, the mission’s spokesman said, hours after reporting a hit at its headquarters as Israel-Lebanon border skirmishes intensify.Hamas’s armed wing said it was ready to release the hostages it abducted if Israel freed all the Palestinian prisoners it was holding.
Ifat Kalderon, whose cousin Ofer Kalderon is believed to be held in Gaza along with members of his family, told AFP she supported the idea of a prisoner release in exchange for the hostages. An AFP staff member in Gaza City confirmed early Sunday that he could use the internet and telephone network, and said he had managed to contact people by phone in southern Gaza. headtopics.com