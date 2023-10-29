Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' suffering

The United Nations said thousands more civilians could die in Gaza as Israel announced the war had entered a 'second stage', with ground forces still operating inside the Hamas-run territory more than 24 hours after entering it on Friday.Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

''New phase in the war'But despite increasingly frantic appeals for an end to the violence, Israel says it is intensifying its ground operations, while continuing to pummel Gaza from the sky.Hamas authorities reported Sunday a 'large number' of people killed overnight in strikes on two refugee camps in northern Gaza.Israel's Home Front Command earlier warned residents in the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon of incoming missile and rocket attacks.

