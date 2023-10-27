Israel raid Gaza anew; 50 OFWs back home Monday

The Israeli military said Friday its ground forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out another “targeted raid” in Gaza as it prepares for a land invasion.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss acknowledged that two Filipinos in Israel were “likely kidnapped” by militant group Hamas, which invaded the Jewish state on Oct. 7 and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians – including four overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

One of the OFWs, Gelienor Pacheco, has been seen on a list of hostages recorded by Palestinian authorities, according to his wife, Clarice, who continues to hold out hope her husband will be rescued soon, ABS-CBN reported. headtopics.com

Last week, 65 percent of those surveyed by the same institute said that they supported a military invasion of the Gaza Strip, according to Maariv. However, that survey did not specify the timing of the operation.

“The IDF identified and struck numerous terror targets, including anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists,” it said, saying troops “exited the area at the end of the activity”. headtopics.com

The latest incursions came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated earlier this week that Israel was “preparing for a ground offensive”.

