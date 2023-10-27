Marcos rallies troops amid emerging threats

SPEECH TO MAYORS. President Marcos speaks to the Philippine Mayors Forum at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria in Quezon City on Friday. Mr. Marcos called on the local chief executives to explore potential international partnerships and other strategies to improve the delivery of public service in their respective localities (story on A3). PCO PhotoPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“As the new leaders of our AFP, you are expected to help ensure that the Armed Forces will be more agile, flexible, and responsive to better address emerging issues confronting our nation. We must be ready. Our Armed Forces must be capable of securing and defending the archipelago from emerging threats,” he added.

Austin and Teodoro “reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both countries’ public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces—to include the Coast Guard—anywhere in the Pacific to include the South China Sea,” the DND said. headtopics.com

The agency added that the two Defense chiefs “commended recent bilateral military cooperation, including the bilateral sail last month off the coast of Palawan, and committed to increase the pace and scope of US-Philippines engagements.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning accused the Philippines of “continuing to spread false information.” “Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels or armed forces will invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines,” he added. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Kyodo News reported that the Japanese and Philippine governments are considering negotiations on a new bilateral treaty to boost security cooperation and facilitate joint drills amid China’s growing military activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Negotiators from both sides are set to delve into the intricacies of the treaty by the end of this year, aiming to sign it as early as next year, Kyodo News said.

