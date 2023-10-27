JMS 2023: The LF-ZC and LF-ZL are the future of Lexus electrification

No, don’t get too excited by the ‘LF’ preface. They are not alluding to THAT legendary Lexus. Rather, ‘LF’ means ‘Lexus Future’, a designation to signify that these are concept cars—physical representations of ideas and, well, concepts that will lead to actual production models.

Revealed at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the LF-ZC and LF-ZL are two concept battery electric vehicles (BEV) that embody Lexus’ vision for the next few years. The LF-ZL is a flagship BEV concept that stands for Lexus Future - Zero-emission Luxury. There is no announced target date for its production version, and it is a massive vehicle. Its approximate specs are 5,300mm x 2,020mm x 1,700mm, with a 3,350mm wheelbase.

It appears to be a crossover body, but it’s hard to tell with EVs because their different internal packaging aren’t bound by the same constraints as traditional ICE cars, thus their categories are more fluid.It’s beautiful inside, no surprise. What’s interesting is that it’s a left-hand drive configuration; not surprising given Lexus’ thrust at being a global brand. headtopics.com

Thanks to the freedom offered by electric drivetrains, Lexus designers were able to create a more expansive cabin thanks to a flat floor and a panoramic roof. Buttons that were once scattered through the dashboard are now consolidated into a digital pad. This pad controls shifting, ADAS, and drive mode selection.But in the LF-ZC’s case, it’s what we don’t see that can sometimes make the most impact.

Also new is an AI system called ‘Butler’. By learning from the driver, Butler can set optimal personal settings for each customer. And it goes beyond learning from you, Butler can think ahead and anticipate your needs. It may sound intimidating, but this is how AI and data are being used now.And of course there’s the look. The LF-ZC is a beauty. Lexus describes the design theme as ‘Provocative Simplicity’ and I agree. headtopics.com

Read more:

TopGearPh »