‘Oplan Biyaheng Ayos’ in place for Undas travelers

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday activated Oplan Biyaheng Ayos 2023 to intensify security and monitoring in transportation hubs nationwide for the upcoming barangay elections and All Saints Day or Undas.

Also part of the inspection, Mendoza said, are random drug tests for bus drivers to ensure they are not under the influence of any illegal substance. In a separate statement, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), another attached agency of the DOTr, said a task group would man the Transportation Operations Center 24/7 for coordination with stakeholders and government security agencies.

Earlier, the PCG, Maritime Industry Authority, and the Philippine Ports Authority — all under the DOTr — announced their participation in Oplan Biyaheng Ayos through the increased number of personnel in ports as well as intensified safety and security operations. headtopics.com

MMDA chairman Don Artes said provincial buses will be allowed to pass through the bus lane from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning today until Nov. 6 to ensure smooth and continuous travel for provincial buses and make passenger trips comfortable.

The MMDA is deploying 1,400 traffic enforcers to manage traffic flow along EDSA and other major thoroughfares until midnight. The DOTr said there are enough buses to transport passengers during Undas as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will continue to approve special permits to bus companies. headtopics.com

