4th batch of Israel OFWs arriving on October 30

ANOTHER batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are set to be repatriated from the war-torn Israel is scheduled to arrive in the country on Monday, October 30, 2023.In an advisory, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the fourth batch of repatriates from Israel will be arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 at 3:55 p.m. via Etihad Airways, EY 424.

'We are announcing the arrival of the fourth batch of overseas Filipino workers returning home from the Israel-Hamas conflict on Monday,' said DMW.No number of OFWs was included in the advisory. But in an earlier interview, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 25 OFWs will be forming the fourth batch of Filipinos to be repatriated from Israel.Three batches of repatriates involving a total of 59 OFWs have already arrived from Israel.

