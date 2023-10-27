Israel strikes Gaza outskirts

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a second ground raid into Gaza in as many days and struck targets on the outskirts of Gaza City, the military said Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, as it prepares for a widely expected ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.

Hamas is holding at least 224 captives inside Gaza, including men, women, children and older adults.The airstrikes have flattened entire neighborhoods, causing a level of death and destruction unseen in the last four wars between Israel and Hamas. Over a million people have fled their homes, with many heeding Israeli orders to evacuate to the south, despite continuing Israeli strikes across the sealed-off territory.

