Philippine Navy showed its force in esports when it bagged the gold medal in the Call of Duty: Mobile event in the 2023 ROTC Games National Championships held online on Thursday.

Navy, which was being represented by John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University, edged Army’s STI West Negros University, 2-1, to capture the gold medal in the two-day tournament. The school first made its gold-medal campaign felt with a 2-0 win over Davao Del Norte State College before blanking PATTS College of Aeronautics with a similar 2-0 score.

PATTS, which represents the Air Force, settled for the bronze medal after a 2-1 victory over Tanauan Institute Inc. Following their dominance in boxing on Thursday, Oct. 26, Philippine Army hopes to collect more mints when eight of their athletes battle in the kickboxing finals being held at press time. headtopics.com

Betty Mae Churping clashes with Air Force’s Camille Joy Sanchez in the female 52kg; Kathleen Igualdo and fellow Army Angelie Musa compete for the female 56kg gold; Pauline Gallardo battles teammate Kristel Llenas in female 60kgs; Christopher Manipon meets Navy’s Jerome Negapatan in the 57kg male; and Mark Christian Ursabia squares off with Air Force’s Ghen-Yan Berdon in the 60kg male.

Also prevailing in their matches were PATTS College of Aeronautics over Tanauan Institute Inc., 21-17; and Jose Rizal Memorial State University over OLLTC, 21-14.Foundry for AI by Rackspace Partners with Straits Interactive to Launch AI Data Protection Officer on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service headtopics.com

